Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Update

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 297,400 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the February 27th total of 250,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE:ALG opened at $90.82 on Friday. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $132.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.29). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $300.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 241.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alamo Group by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Alamo Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

