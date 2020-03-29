Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Short Interest Update

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the February 27th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after buying an additional 1,268,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 665,427 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after buying an additional 664,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,481,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.

ALK stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

