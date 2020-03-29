Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 15,900 Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3,558.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 534 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $34,955.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,034 shares of company stock valued at $645,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $78.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 347.37%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

