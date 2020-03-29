Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.04 Million Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

NASDAQ DHIL opened at $83.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $299.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The asset manager reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.91 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.16 per share, with a total value of $190,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.