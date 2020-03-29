Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Veeva Systems by 57.6% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $572,518.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,257.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,264 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

