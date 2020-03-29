Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.04 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

NYSE UBER opened at $27.28 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $4,695,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,046,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,908,000.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.