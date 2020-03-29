Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 25,100 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 114.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 83,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,881,431 shares of company stock valued at $38,936,699. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.60. Trinity Industries Inc has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

