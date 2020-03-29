Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,400 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

XOM stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.