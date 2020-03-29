Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Short Interest Update

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 396,500 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the February 27th total of 436,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Richard Douglas bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.