Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $6.73 on Friday, reaching $188.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,339,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,343,200. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $496.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.