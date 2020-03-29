Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ALGN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.63 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.09. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,625,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,845,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,610,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $728,531,000 after acquiring an additional 394,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,114,000 after acquiring an additional 270,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4,163.0% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 215,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,259,000 after acquiring an additional 210,858 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

