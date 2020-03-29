Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,009,600 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 27th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $90.91 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.15). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Allegiant Travel from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.82.

In other news, President John Redmond purchased 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.27 per share, with a total value of $939,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,872,341.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $11,426,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 15,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,317,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

