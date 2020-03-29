Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,114,454 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 87.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.31% of Corning worth $69,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,941 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,479,000 after purchasing an additional 843,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,150,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $120,826,000 after purchasing an additional 715,920 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,913,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,911,000 after purchasing an additional 48,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

