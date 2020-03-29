Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 132,642 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.07% of Chart Industries worth $74,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after acquiring an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.11. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,573.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GTLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

