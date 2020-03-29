Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 203,086 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 881,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.55% of Akamai Technologies worth $76,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.61 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $103.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

