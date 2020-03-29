Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 92,724 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,337,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.12% of Brixmor Property Group worth $72,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,888,000 after purchasing an additional 99,775 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,279,000 after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,255,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,189,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after purchasing an additional 145,102 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625 and sold 16,868 shares worth $347,571. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRX opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRX. ValuEngine raised Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

