Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 92,733 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,054,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 5.88% of Trupanion worth $76,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,377,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,268 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 747,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Trupanion news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $153,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,777. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion Inc has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $989.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

