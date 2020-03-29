Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,208 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of Perrigo worth $71,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 110,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 435,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 1.41. Perrigo Company PLC has a one year low of $40.17 and a one year high of $63.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

