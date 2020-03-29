Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,701,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 317,236 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $78,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

In other news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $19.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

