Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $67,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,948,310,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,974 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,022 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $59,235,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,804,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,563,000 after acquiring an additional 844,714 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

ADM opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $306,072.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

