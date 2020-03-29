Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of General Dynamics worth $72,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $11,287,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Surevest Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $11,206,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.36.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

