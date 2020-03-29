Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 169,039 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,039 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.69% of Wingstop worth $68,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,093,000 after acquiring an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 221,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,788 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WING. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.19. Wingstop Inc has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.41, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

