Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,940 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.13% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $74,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.78.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

