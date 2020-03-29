Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 19,996 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Sempra Energy worth $72,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 29.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 27.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $121.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.21. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

