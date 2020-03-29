Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 252,218 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.34% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $73,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,848,000 after purchasing an additional 35,155 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Securities began coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.55.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.96. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

