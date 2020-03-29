Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Boston Properties worth $73,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,723 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,481,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BXP opened at $93.82 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $706.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

In other news, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Douglas T. Linde sold 27,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.67, for a total transaction of $3,971,914.85. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,228,362.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,250 shares of company stock worth $12,626,628. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

