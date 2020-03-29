Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.06% of WNS worth $67,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WNS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 5.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of WNS by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on WNS from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on WNS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.59 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.