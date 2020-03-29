Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,789,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,186,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.75% of NiSource worth $77,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,427,000 after buying an additional 960,047 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,786,000 after buying an additional 490,759 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in NiSource by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 5,739,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,797,000 after buying an additional 950,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NiSource by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,070,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,150,000 after buying an additional 527,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

NiSource stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

