Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,059 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Waste Management worth $71,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 450,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,358,000 after buying an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,613,000 after buying an additional 424,138 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 218,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 53,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $181,702.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.51.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

