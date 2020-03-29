Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 680.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.76% of Foot Locker worth $71,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,572 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,347,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 75,774 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 22,051 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 35,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FL opened at $22.30 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

