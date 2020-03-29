Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.93% of Ingevity worth $70,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ingevity by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,090,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,264,000 after purchasing an additional 72,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,975 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after acquiring an additional 285,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 596,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,741 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGVT stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ingevity Corp has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $116.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 48.02%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.12 per share, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $149,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,255. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from to in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

