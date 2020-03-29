Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 122,762 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.13% of Proofpoint worth $72,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 21,856.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.62.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

