Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $66.94 Million Stock Position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112,871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.03% of Criteo worth $66,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Criteo by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,899,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,904,000 after buying an additional 2,035,882 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,499,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,319,000 after buying an additional 141,201 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Criteo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 979,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 161,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Criteo by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 288,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 96,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Criteo stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Criteo SA has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $464.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. Criteo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $266.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

