Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $67.28 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $67,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,982,000 after buying an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after buying an additional 662,920 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,509,000 after buying an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,660,000 after buying an additional 103,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,126,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,023,000 after buying an additional 82,342 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $143.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.20%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.70.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 5,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $965,560.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,879,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.