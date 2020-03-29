Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $69.96 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,404,570 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 244,669 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of HP worth $69,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 1,803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 67,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in HP by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 231,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 76,611 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 867,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.