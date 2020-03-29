Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $71.26 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,995 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 5.55% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $71,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of TCMD opened at $38.95 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $29.47 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $143,250.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,436,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $93,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,983 shares of company stock valued at $939,091 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

