Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $71.94 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.83% of RenaissanceRe worth $71,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,223,000 after buying an additional 197,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,994,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,708,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 96,117 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,729,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RNR opened at $149.21 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.74.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

