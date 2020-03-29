Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $72.60 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64,597 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $72,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

EXPD opened at $65.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.53. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

