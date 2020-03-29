Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $74.60 Million Stock Position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) by 227.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.02% of 10x Genomics worth $74,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 2,716.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TXG opened at $59.99 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $45.11 and a 52-week high of $108.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.00.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $2,213,662.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,645,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,750 shares of company stock worth $47,115,063.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.