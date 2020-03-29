Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $77.69 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,287 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.23% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $77,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $405.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.27.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $313.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

