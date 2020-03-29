Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $78.46 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,216 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.34% of Casey’s General Stores worth $78,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,307,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 185,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 46,087 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $327,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,068.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total value of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,573.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.64.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $132.24 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.01.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

