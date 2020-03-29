Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.25% of Motorola Solutions worth $68,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $135.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

