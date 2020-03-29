Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 2.45% of Rapid7 worth $67,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,095,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,366,000 after acquiring an additional 648,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 900,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,273 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 890,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,911,000 after acquiring an additional 40,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 589,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after acquiring an additional 157,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.53.

In other Rapid7 news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,116,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,610,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,299,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,290 shares of company stock worth $4,428,726 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $44.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Rapid7 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.34 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $91.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

