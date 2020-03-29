Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,489,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,429 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Metlife worth $75,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MET. SWS Partners raised its position in Metlife by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 34,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Metlife by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Metlife by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,185,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,897,000 after purchasing an additional 87,476 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Metlife by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 164,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Metlife from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

MET stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.03. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

