Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 822,602 Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,539,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 822,602 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 6.74% of MRC Global worth $75,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,910,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,115,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 665,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 951,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 115,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 340,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In other MRC Global news, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.11 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MRC Global Inc has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRC. Raymond James cut shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

