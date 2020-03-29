Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 123,295 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Splunk worth $78,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $4,714,000. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.41.

Splunk stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.56. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total value of $37,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,167 shares in the company, valued at $23,550,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $5,059,578. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

