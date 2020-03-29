Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,771 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $78,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 65,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

