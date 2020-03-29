Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,152 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Essex Property Trust worth $72,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 255.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 165,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.23 and a 200-day moving average of $306.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 58.30%.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.01, for a total value of $515,032.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,949.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Farias sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.25, for a total transaction of $259,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,284 shares of company stock worth $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.64.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

