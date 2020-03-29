Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,576 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 485,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.32% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $80,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

NYSE SWK opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $173.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $150.31. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

