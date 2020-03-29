Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,251 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,251 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $78,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,547,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

NYSE:APD opened at $193.17 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $257.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.